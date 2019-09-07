Roundview Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 373,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,209,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,279,000 after acquiring an additional 193,597 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 94.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 46.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 163,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,914,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,883,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,320. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a market cap of $235.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

