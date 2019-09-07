Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 3,047 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,655,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,456 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,079.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after buying an additional 779,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 858,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,532,000 after buying an additional 586,289 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,526,306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 228,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 228,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 550,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after buying an additional 190,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $71.31. 560,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,150. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $56.12 and a one year high of $72.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.