Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 86 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 1,786,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,390,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,829,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,933,000 after buying an additional 695,847 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period.

SPY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,377,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,088,516. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.43.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

