Roundview Capital LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,025,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,859. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

