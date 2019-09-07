Roundview Capital LLC Sells 61,587 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,587 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $239,996,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $102,186,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2,897.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,502 shares during the period. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 10,867.8% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $27.73. 54,499,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,524,588. The firm has a market cap of $261.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

