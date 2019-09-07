Rubies (RBIES) Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Rubies has a market capitalization of $73,391.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006833 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

