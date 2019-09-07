Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of WNS worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 201.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2,388.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 111,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. WNS has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $65.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

