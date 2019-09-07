Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $233.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.47. 276,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.24. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $167.48 and a twelve month high of $247.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.634 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

