Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,806,000 after buying an additional 280,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,220,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,770,000 after purchasing an additional 191,820 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,711,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,020,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Shares of FMX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.45. 304,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.