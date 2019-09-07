Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.15 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,119 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,652,000 after acquiring an additional 600,509 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $5,971,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $5,784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,334,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 67.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $882,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 310,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $360.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

