Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Deckers Outdoor worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.79. 323,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $180.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

