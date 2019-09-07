Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.14 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,796 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,811,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,037,000 after buying an additional 213,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,400,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,524,000 after buying an additional 669,069 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,163,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after buying an additional 81,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after buying an additional 34,020 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $73.97. 336,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,033. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on ASH. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.