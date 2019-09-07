Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 204,876 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth $327,249,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,129,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,557,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.37.

In other news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $130.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

