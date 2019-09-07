Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE RHP traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 200,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $64.36 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

