S Squared Technology LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA)

S Squared Technology LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Gaia were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gaia by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gaia by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,896 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Gaia by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

GAIA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 66.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaia Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dae Mellencamp purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jirka Rysavy purchased 105,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $755,976.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 178,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,126. 34.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

