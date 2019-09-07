San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,172 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

