Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $17.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,437,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 1,359,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,584,000 after buying an additional 1,098,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 1,017,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,516,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after buying an additional 596,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

