Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sappi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sappi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SPPJY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sappi will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

