Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.30. 160,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $436.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

