Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352,614 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.40% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 118,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 566,632 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 74.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 46.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.95. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $860.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

