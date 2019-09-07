Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,171 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,742,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,197,000 after purchasing an additional 498,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,977,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,776 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,560,000 after purchasing an additional 93,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,566,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 326,930 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $1,324,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,811,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.