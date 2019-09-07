Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 45.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,309 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 648.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 749,305 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 0.86.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

