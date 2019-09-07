Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 207,588 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,588 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of MEDNAX worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 90.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 269,468 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,401.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 138,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Michael Fernandez acquired 122,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613,432.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,648.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $104,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,821 shares in the company, valued at $329,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

MD opened at $20.88 on Friday. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $868.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

