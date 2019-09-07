SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 3,020.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,020.88 ($39.47).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,155 ($41.23) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.64), for a total value of £1,555,000 ($2,031,882.92). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,153 ($41.20), for a total value of £380,976.99 ($497,813.92). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $254,475,699.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,226 ($42.15). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,844.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,910.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

