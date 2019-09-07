Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.91.

Shares of KMI opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

