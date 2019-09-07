Scry.info (DDD) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Scry.info token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $511,765.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

