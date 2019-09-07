SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SEAC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 768,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.82. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 77.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Pons bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,517.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Bonney bought 126,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,123.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,290.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $51,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 151,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in SeaChange International by 91.8% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 633,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SeaChange International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

