SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.49 Million

Analysts expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to report sales of $277.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.53 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH reported sales of $294.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.26 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 375,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $5,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 642,800 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $3,088,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,322,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after buying an additional 272,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

