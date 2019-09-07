Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 51,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,264. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $207.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 521.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

