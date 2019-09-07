Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTTR. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Select Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Select Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $876.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.72.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.28 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.16%. Select Energy Services’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2,021.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

