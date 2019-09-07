Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.31

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and traded as high as $7.55. Select Harvests shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 66,765 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of A$6.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The firm has a market cap of $700.75 million and a PE ratio of -112.92.

About Select Harvests (ASX:SHV)

Select Harvests Limited engages in processing, packaging, marketing, and distributing edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates through Almond Division and Food Division segments. It also grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards; and provides a range of management services to external owners of almond orchards, including orchard development, tree supply, farm management, and land and irrigation infrastructure rental, as well as markets and sells almonds on behalf of external investors.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Select Harvests Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Harvests and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.