Semafo (TSE:SMF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.37

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $4.89. Semafo shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 598,457 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Semafo from C$5.80 to C$6.30 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins cut Semafo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Semafo from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Semafo from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Semafo in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.33.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$180.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semafo Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

