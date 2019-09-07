Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $162.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $156.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.89.

SRE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,621. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.16.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,344,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 40.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

