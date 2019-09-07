Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequential Brands Group Inc. is a licensing and brand management company focused on promoting, marketing and licensing a portfolio of consumer brands. The Company’s brands include William Rast(R) and People’s Liberation(R). It licenses its brands with respect to a broad range of products, including apparel, eyewear, footwear and fashion accessories, including handbags, watches and luggage. Sequential Brands Group Inc., formerly known as People’s Liberation, Inc., is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ SQBG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,610. Sequential Brands Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 92.66%. The business had revenue of $26.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sequential Brands Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,575,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 548,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,453 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

