Seven Post Investment Office LP Grows Stock Holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Matson comprises about 4.6% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP owned 0.41% of Matson worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Matson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.55 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Matson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Matson’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MATX. ValuEngine upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,711.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $565,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,600 shares of company stock worth $2,586,144. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

