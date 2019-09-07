SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €4.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.03 ($8.18).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.81. The company has a market cap of $536.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of €3.57 ($4.15) and a fifty-two week high of €10.58 ($12.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.59.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

