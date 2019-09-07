Sidoti Cuts Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $63.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price decreased by Sidoti from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Korn Ferry stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.72. 1,081,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,695. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,403.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

