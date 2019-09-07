SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Trading Down 7.1%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.80, 588,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 355% from the average session volume of 129,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $2,430,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $387,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 542.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 988,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 178.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38,805 shares in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.