Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Sito Mobile had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 106.32%.

Sito Mobile stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Sito Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITO shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sito Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sito Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sito Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

