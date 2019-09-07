Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $33.05 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

