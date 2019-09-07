Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 5,244,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,309,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Standpoint Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

