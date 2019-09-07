Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $537,000 Investment in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $22,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,593,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,175,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $63,954.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,079 shares of company stock worth $36,359,212. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $192.89. 216,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,254. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.43. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $104.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

