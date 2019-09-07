Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 6,000 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 76.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 122.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $234,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,664 shares in the company, valued at $218,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total transaction of $6,713,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,604 shares of company stock valued at $91,155,096 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $121.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 1.06. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.