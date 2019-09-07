Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 641,890 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $79,588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,782 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.44. 1,365,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.54.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

