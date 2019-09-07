Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 236 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,293. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $173.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

