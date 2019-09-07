Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,592,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 75,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $2,011,162.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 470,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,478,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $404,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 111,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,212.

Shares of NASDAQ ELAN traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,881,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,450. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

