Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.92, 2,145,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,319,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $3,531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Rappaport sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

