Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $42,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $49,830.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $49,800.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $46,785.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $45,225.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $45,795.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $44,460.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $45,975.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $46,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $47,040.00.

NASDAQ WORK traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. 14,812,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,311. Slack has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.97.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $2,209,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $37,000. Greylock Xii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $2,494,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $3,074,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $8,063,000.

