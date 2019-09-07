Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Smart Employee Benefits Inc (CVE:SEB) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 73500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of $30.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides professional services and software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing and software solutions for corporate and government clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.