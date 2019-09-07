SmartCash (SMART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $106,711.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $106,711.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,386.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.40 or 0.01680507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.18 or 0.02853654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00665851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00743998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00447865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008800 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.